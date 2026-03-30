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I meant to post this last week but by time it published, I was preparing to get on another flight to Kentucky.

This was my third time in Hungary but the first time interacting with locals and it was a great experience.

Without spoiling the article or video, I’ll say it was great interacting with such sharp young minds who genuinely care about their country.

Let me know what you think! God bless.

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