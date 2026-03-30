Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Ted
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You asked, Mr. Coleman, so I will answer;

Those moderate, realist youngsters, will need to brace themselves for endless mendacity and election interference from the predators and looters in Brussels (and all over the EU) that seek to rob them of any hope for future prosperity and self-determination of their nation.

Corrupt elements in the US, have recently signalled further interference by means of sanctions.

That said, I am hoping for a further article from you about this last visit, one with a bit more granular detail regarding the conversations you had there.

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