What I learned from Hungary’s Trump-loving conservative kids
My Latest NY Post Article + Video
https://nypost.com/2026/03/25/opinion/hungarys-conservative-kids-love-trump-and-have-a-lot-to-teach-us/
I meant to post this last week but by time it published, I was preparing to get on another flight to Kentucky.
This was my third time in Hungary but the first time interacting with locals and it was a great experience.
Without spoiling the article or video, I’ll say it was great interacting with such sharp young minds who genuinely care about their country.
Let me know what you think! God bless.
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You asked, Mr. Coleman, so I will answer;
Those moderate, realist youngsters, will need to brace themselves for endless mendacity and election interference from the predators and looters in Brussels (and all over the EU) that seek to rob them of any hope for future prosperity and self-determination of their nation.
Corrupt elements in the US, have recently signalled further interference by means of sanctions.
That said, I am hoping for a further article from you about this last visit, one with a bit more granular detail regarding the conversations you had there.