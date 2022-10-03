Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Ainsworth's avatar
George Ainsworth
Oct 3, 2022

Great essay Adam. I've had a similar journey w regard to the value of gaining confidence (not faking confidence) and also enjoying my son become a man I'm proud of at an earlier age than I did. I would just like to add the importance of courage. As many have pointed out, courage is not the absence of fear, but doing the right thing even if afraid. This ties to confidence and to standing up for the weak.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
Robina's avatar
Robina
Oct 3, 2022

As a woman I value hearing opinions like these. I think we could all benefit from trying to understand each other’s experiences.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Adam B. Coleman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture