As many of you have seen already, my new book “The Children We Left Behind” is officially available for purchase and I’m mainly focused on promoting the book.

[Side Note: The audiobook should be available on all audiobook platforms in the next week or two. It’s available now on GOOGLE PLAY and Barnes & Noble. Audible usually takes the longest before it’s live.]

So, what does promotion look like? Basically, hitting every possible market I can. Television, radio, Sirius radio, and podcasts.

This also means that I’m doing promotion for an international audience, including both remote and in-person interviews.

I’ve been extremely fortunate to get booked for a wide variety of shows who are interested in talking more about family separation and hearing my story.

This week, I’ll be recording with Dr. Drew on his podcast, a Sirius radio interview with David Webb and I’ll be in D.C. to interview with Jan Jekielek for Epoch Times.

Next week, I’ll be in Austin and Dallas, Texas to appear on Dad Save America, a few Blaze TV shows and additional podcasts.

April 21, I’ll be in-studio at Fox News in New York City with Harris Faulkner and then rushing home to record a podcast with Michele Tafoya.

If you’d like to purchase a copy, you can go to www.thechildrenweleftbehind.com or buy it directly from Wrong Speak Publishing at www.wrongspeak.net/shop .

At the end of the month, I’ll be on Tim Pool’s Culture War show in-person and immediately afterward recording with Shane Cashman for his show.

May 4 to 10, I’ll be in London hitting up multiple podcasts and television shows. As of now, I’m confirmed to appear on The Lotus Eaters, Liam Tuffs’ podcast and Talk (UK).

I’m obviously leaving out some shows and there may be shows that pop up last minute as well.

I’m sharing this information to let you know that my original articles and videos may be sparse depending on where I am and how busy I am.

I will try my best to post videos of my appearances so you can keep track of how I am doing on this wild promotional tour.

I appreciate everyone’s support throughout this entire endeavor. The amount of love and personal stories that are shared with me because of me diving into the topic of family separation means a lot to me. I don’t take any of it for granted.

God bless you all and keep me in your prayers!

