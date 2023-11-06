Melissa Chen

I sincerely believe that God has prepared me for this unexpected path in life to do my part in helping society and it has only been validated by my invitation to attend the first-ever ARC conference.

ARC, which stands for Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, is a newly formed entity spearheaded by Jordan Peterson that is supposed to be a counter to the World Economic Forum.

Whereas the WEF is a gathering of elitists who want to remove your autonomy as individuals, ARC brought 1500 influential people from 73 countries together to strategize how we can help empower the individual and network together to strive towards this end goal.

If you told me in 2019 that I would be standing alongside world leaders, former prime ministers, and influential figureheads from various industries, I wouldn't have believed you because I thought my career path was leading me in a different direction.

Dr. Warren Farrell

It took me over a decade to finally have my IT career start to flourish in the direction that I had hoped for it too. I had become an IT manager for a small business and made it into the job I always longed for.

After years of financial struggle, a short stint of homelessness, and having to move back home a couple of times, I was finally secure in my financial independence. I thought I made it to where I was supposed to be but then everything changed in 2020.

The chaos of the 2020 riots and the use of emotional manipulation perpetrated by the media compelled me to do something that I had no business doing, which was to write a book (Black Victim To Black Victor).

I have no formal training in writing, I don't even have a college degree but what I am good at is communicating with people after years of customer-service-oriented jobs and I approached writing my thoughts in a similar manner.

In a time where self-expression could end your career and friendships, I felt that doing nothing would hurt me deeper than losing either of them.

I thought about my son and what his future would look like and I was more worried about that than my present-day comfort.

As a father, I am supposed to sacrifice for my child's benefit and nothing appeared more necessary than to at least try to be another light in the darkness we were traveling through.

As I stood in the hallway of the ARC conference, I thought about how I wasn't supposed to be there but knowing that I was exactly where I was meant to be and where God planned for me to stand.

Rebel TV Journalist Avi Yemini

All of my pain, struggle, and growth were all part of God's plan to make me the man I am today. There were moments I was writing my book and it didn't feel like it was just me typing away at that keyboard.

The profound concepts, metaphors, and vision I had came with ease and turned out exactly how I wanted it to in a matter of nine months, which feels like a miracle to me.

Two and a half years later, I am one of 1500 people who were personally invited to this exclusive function in London because they believe I am one of many who can help change our culture for the betterment of our civilization.

Even more special, I was able to experience this special occasion with my now 18-year-old son in London as it was his first time leaving the country. He was my motivation to do something I thought I wasn't supposed to do and it's exactly why I dedicated my book to him.

My objective has always been to be a positive force in this world because there is already enough negativity that exists. I expected nothing from my attempt, I just didn't want to let my son down by being one of those good men who stood by and did nothing.

I am about a month away from my baptism and I am just constantly grateful for all of God's blessings. He brought me from a place of self-doubt and spiritually agnostic to being wholly confident in myself and a believer in his existence.

I take nothing for granted and am immensely grateful for God allowing me to touch so many people in a positive way.

I wasn't supposed to be here but I thank God that I am.

