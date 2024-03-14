Who Is Adam B. Coleman? - My Video Origin Story
I wanted to create a video that gave a very brief answer as to who I am and how I ended up in this position as a writer and member of the media. I detail why I startedand what my ultimate objective is.
Essentially, this is my origin story. Enjoy the video and I hope to have your continued support!
Adam - you are regularly successful in your objective "to find a way for us to find our commonality as human beings across racial lines and political lines." You should run for office. If politicians had the same objective the world would be a much better place. Well done and thank you.
I see the UK Telegraph is giving your column a prominent headline this morning. Way to go!