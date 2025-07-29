Share

Why Are Kids Obsessed with Politics Now? Adults have thrust complex issues onto innocent children—with zero life experience—and demand they see the world through jaded eyes.

We've stolen their childhood to push our agendas. We've failed them utterly. But how did we get here?

Order “The Children We Left Behind” Now on Wrong Speak Publishing or Amazon !

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

Refer a friend