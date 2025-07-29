Why Are Kids Obsessed with Politics Now?
New YouTube Commentary Video
Why Are Kids Obsessed with Politics Now? Adults have thrust complex issues onto innocent children—with zero life experience—and demand they see the world through jaded eyes.
We've stolen their childhood to push our agendas. We've failed them utterly. But how did we get here?
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I think the kind of people who would teach children about the mutability of sex, their feelings are the most important moral compass they could imagine, leveraging no winner mentality, medications for many young boys who are expected to act like little girls, cultural relevatism and the piece de resistance - leveraging grievance no matter how minor, irrelevant, hypocritical or ludacrisly privileged it may be.
I guess if you went to university with the idea that all tertiary education would lead to success but you studied one of the activist greivence humanities topics the idealogical pipe lines has left you pretty jaded.
Thank you Adam. You are right on the mark about what's wrong with education. We are adultifying kids. Adults have no idea anymore what is age appropriate. I teach ESL in a large urban school district in a liberal part of the country. I get to see the assignments that teachers give our students. So many of them are about political topics like immigration, racism, etc. A large portion of assignments ask questions like, "What do you think about this tragedy? How does this act by white people compare to what happened in the holocaust." Very few assignments ask kids to read a passage and then find answers to comprehension questions. Adults are failing our kids.