Why haven't you done it yet? You promised yourself that you'd do it, yet once again you’ve let yourself down.

What is the excuse you're using now for not keeping your word? What prevents you from achieving your goals? Better yet, why don't you believe you can achieve them?

Life has become habitual, including the excuses you make for not striving for what you want. You tell yourself that tomorrow you'll give it a go but when tomorrow comes, your fear drowns out your promise. But what are you afraid of?

Are you afraid to fail? Are you afraid of the embarrassment of falling short of what you're striving for? The only way to overcome this fear is by first acknowledging its existence: You cannot change what you don't acknowledge.

But what created this fear? Why don't you believe in yourself to accomplish the task you want deep down inside? Maybe you've spent much of your life feeling insecure about your abilities or had malevolent forces around you to affirm what you can't do instead of what you can do.

Possibly your confidence isn't high enough to refute their claims about your inability to become something greater than what you are today. But I ask: Do they know you better than you know yourself? Could it be that misery loves company and they want your embrace? Think about it.

You want these things in your life for a reason and it's because you know you're capable deep down inside. You're afraid of the pain, or the pathway of struggle you'll endure but anything worth having is never easy.

Reaching the summit of Mt. Everest is an accomplishment because of how difficult it is and maybe it's time for you to suffer your way towards the apex of your life objectives. You're too focused on how high it is rather than taking that first step to climb toward your destiny.

You don't realize how every excuse you tell yourself and others sounds insufficient and laced with fear. You can't look at yourself in the mirror because you feel like a fraud and all you can see is the ugliness inside of you.

You've momentarily convinced yourself that you don't deserve to change your life and that resisting failure is futile. However, no matter how hard you suppress that desire to prove yourself wrong, the truth about who you are can never be killed off, only temporarily silenced.

The truth is that you're God's child & the only person who can successfully stop you is the person in the mirror. Failure may not be pleasant but it is nothing to fear. There are more lessons hidden in failure & the wisest of us dig through the ashes of what we couldn't achieve.

I've failed tremendously throughout my life on various fronts, and the moment I started taking accountability for where I was in life, was when my life started changing. If I have the power to screw up my life, that means I have the power to resolve it.

There were many things I told myself that I wanted to do but then I interrupted my ambitions with doubt. For decades, I saw my struggle as pointless but when I took accountability, I found a treasure of life lessons and wisdom that has helped me become the man I am today.

The excuses I made were fabrications designed to mask my insecurities, but today my face and heart are no longer shielded. My faults are my own and I don't lease them to anyone else because I can't grow from what I'm unwilling to examine.

I am grateful for what I have and don't have. Sometimes we're not supposed to have everything we want but instead appreciate having what we need.

If I, a habitual self-loather married to his lame justifications, can change...why can't you?

So, what's your excuse now?