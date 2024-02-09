Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/02/08/opinion/why-biden-and-the-democrats-are-losing-black-and-hispanic-voters/

While I don’t believe polling data is definitive of anything absolute, I believe that sometimes polling data could be showing a trend (especially linked with multiple polls).

New Gallup polling data is showing a trend of losing support for the Democratic party from Hispanic and black Americans in comparison to a few years ago.

My primary reasoning why: illegal immigration

Check out the article.

