'Why Biden and the Democrats are losing black and Hispanic voters'
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/02/08/opinion/why-biden-and-the-democrats-are-losing-black-and-hispanic-voters/
While I don’t believe polling data is definitive of anything absolute, I believe that sometimes polling data could be showing a trend (especially linked with multiple polls).
New Gallup polling data is showing a trend of losing support for the Democratic party from Hispanic and black Americans in comparison to a few years ago.
My primary reasoning why: illegal immigration
Check out the article. Thank you for your support!
Awesome Adam. You're so correct in every respect. The Democrats have moved on from their traditional constituencies, the ones I grew up with them representing...black Americans, Hispanics, working class Americans of every color, Union members, i.e. the regular people. The GOP was the party of the Ivy League and Country Club elites, business, the rich and wealthy. Historians looking back will be amazed that during a very short time, which equates to less than my 64 years on this planet, the parties have switched constituencies. The Dems are now all about big business, high tech industry executives, Hollywood, music industry and sports millionaires and billionaires, media-democrat party complex millionaire "journalists," and subsidizing automobile manufacturers, etc. The GOP is now the party of the average guy, not including the non-conservative RINO element, the Bush neo-con GOP and the traditional country club class that still attempts to cling to power...which is why they all hate Trump so much, a billionaire who they consider a class traitor, who identifies with and likely considers himself just a regular joe. And after the recent anti-Semitic performance of the democrats, I wonder how long Jewish Americans will continue to cling to their association with a party that contained most or all the anti-Semitic voices that we've heard babbling since Oct 7th? The old constituencies are fading and new ones, that detractors refer to as populist or MAGA are forming, because people have started to realize that a white man and a black man who are both working class Americans have a lot more in common with each other than they do with either the old school GOP or current democrat party elites and their cronies. Its one of the few things on the public scene today that I think provide real hope for the future..."the people" seem to be coming together and finding each other, which is cause of hope, optimism and celebration.
I had the same thought yesterday. Except I was thinking of the abused spouse who keeps taking back the person who stole and cheated because they showed up with flowers. But your description is better. I hope Trump does get in and he is pushed to get results in schools. There is no reason for us to have failing schools.