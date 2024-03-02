Why Do Republicans Keep Losing? - Live Stream with Tamika Hamilton
Recorded March 1, 2024
Tamika Hamilton, a former Republican candidate based in California and a good friend, decided to turn our daily banter complaining about the world of politics into a live stream.
Listen to our conversation surrounding why we believe Republicans lose elections and how they could improve their odds of success in the future.
If you prefer to watch this on YouTube, you can go here: https://youtube.com/live/JMQre4U1dyI
Everything communicates. Period. The media (messenger) / The message (primary point of information) / The design (primary conveyer of inspiration). Republicans stink at all of them. Add to that the overall positioning of the party (they've allowed themselves to be re-positioned by the left for decades), while making mistakes of their own, and it's a big ship to turn.
Trump was a Democrat in the 1980s. He gravitated to the Reform Party by 2000. He became a Republican in 2016, It was a journey, as we are all on our own journeys.