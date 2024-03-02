Tamika Hamilton, a former Republican candidate based in California and a good friend, decided to turn our daily banter complaining about the world of politics into a live stream.

Listen to our conversation surrounding why we believe Republicans lose elections and how they could improve their odds of success in the future.

If you prefer to watch this on YouTube, you can go here: https://youtube.com/live/JMQre4U1dyI

