Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Joy Pullmann's avatar
Joy Pullmann
17h

Thank you so much for not only speaking about this publicly but from a man's perspective! I so appreciate you stepping up to tell hard truths our society badly needs to hear. God bless you!

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
lmroces's avatar
lmroces
10h

Thank you for this, Adam. God bless you and your family!

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
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