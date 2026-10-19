Most of the biggest social problems we talk about like addiction, violence, homelessness, and broken young men are downstream of one thing: children growing up without both parents.

I know this because I lived it. I grew up in a broken home, moved constantly, lived in shelters, and was institutionalized as a child because I didn’t know how to handle the pain. The damage didn’t stay in childhood. It shaped how I saw myself and the world for years.

Family separation isn’t a minor issue. It’s one of the most significant factors shaping the next generation. The statistics are clear, and the human cost is even clearer.

I shared the full story and the data recently at church. You can watch it here:

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