Most of the biggest social problems we talk about like addiction, violence, homelessness, and broken young men are downstream of one thing: children growing up without both parents.
I know this because I lived it. I grew up in a broken home, moved constantly, lived in shelters, and was institutionalized as a child because I didn’t know how to handle the pain. The damage didn’t stay in childhood. It shaped how I saw myself and the world for years.
Family separation isn’t a minor issue. It’s one of the most significant factors shaping the next generation. The statistics are clear, and the human cost is even clearer.
I shared the full story and the data recently at church. You can watch it here:
Thank you so much for not only speaking about this publicly but from a man's perspective! I so appreciate you stepping up to tell hard truths our society badly needs to hear. God bless you!
Thank you for this, Adam. God bless you and your family!