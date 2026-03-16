Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Wise Old Woman in the Woods's avatar
Wise Old Woman in the Woods
5hEdited

So glad to see you are going! You are an inspiration to the rest of us, who don't have fancy degrees but do have common sense, to speak up.

Around 2015, a friend told me how unsafe Germany had become for women. Her husband's family was German, and they frequently visited his family there. She said women no longer could walk through villages alone at night. Merkel had let in migrants from non western cultures which did not treat women the same. Here is an article excerpt "Under Merkel's leadership, Germany pursued perhaps Europe's most borderless immigration policy, while all criticism was systematically dismissed and opponents routinely labeled as "racists" and "Nazis" – a smear campaign strategy that remains common ten years later."

Around 2015, an actress I know had filmed in Hungary. Goose-stepping with the narrative, she framed it in the above terms. I was still clueless back then and thought she must know something I didn't know. Now I assume she was fed lines by a PR machine. As to my friend with the story, I responded, thank goodness our migrants (legal and illegal) only wanted to work. That too was long ago, before Biden's policy and spider web of shady NGOs showed how disastrous some areas of our country truly were. Neo-Marxist Herbert Marcuse said that while women were social constructs (thus failed men), we would prove useful to the agenda - sadly, very true.

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1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
6hEdited

I had no idea you were so world-savvy! That’s great if it can make a difference for the human condition during these challenging times.

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/structural-diagnosis

https://indepnews.org/en/why-canada-cannot-handle-dissent/

https://indepnews.org/en/what-the-laval-case-shows-about-academic-freedom/

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