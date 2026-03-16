I was invited by the organization hosting this event to fly to Hungary, stay a few nights, and attend their CPAC conference.

Many of you know that I’m a traveler and I’ve been to Budapest twice before, so it will be interesting to go back and interact with locals.

One of the people involved in the organization (shout out to Kata) met me at the Moms for Liberty conference and thought of me when sending out invitations.

So why am I going? I don’t usually talk about European politics because I’m far from being an expert, but I do have a moderate interest in what’s happening across Europe.

When migrants from all over the world were streaming into Europe in 2015, Hungary was one of the few nations that resisted mass migration, and they took heat from the European Union for keeping them out.

Viktor Orbán was labeled racist and xenophobic for wanting to take a conservative approach to the migration issue.

Eleven years later, anyone with eyes can see the population shift throughout Western Europe, along with the cultural clashes stemming from those decisions.

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I was last in Hungary in September 2025, and there is a vast difference in the vibe there compared to Western Europe—even as a tourist. There are fewer beggars, fewer scammers, less fear of theft, and it feels cleaner.

To be clear, I’m not saying that every one of these issues is the fault of migrants in the EU. Every city has these problems to some extent.

What I’m saying is that when people come to a country without any prospects, we shouldn’t be surprised when a minority of them contribute to making parts of any city unpleasant.

I had the same feeling when I was in Prague, even in high-tourist areas. Compare that to walking around London, where you’re constantly told to watch your belongings due to high levels of theft.

Beyond being a tourist, I have friends in various parts of Europe, and I always try to get their perspective as locals. Their opinions are usually harsher than mine since they encounter these issues more frequently.

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I find Hungary to be an interesting country with a distinct history of constantly fighting for its freedom from oppressive regimes—it was occupied by both the Nazis and the Communists for decades.

While I’m there, I’ll be interviewing several younger-generation Hungarians about where they see their country’s future. I want to gain a better understanding of why they make the choices they do.

I’ll be working on behalf of The New York Post, producing an 8–10-minute video and an article to really illustrate the direction their nation is heading.

I think it’s important context for Americans to understand that I’ll be talking to people who are among the first generation born outside of an occupation.

You can read my New York Post article about my last experience there (I wrote it while I was on vacation): https://nypost.com/2025/09/22/opinion/europe-is-gaining-newcomers-but-risks-losing-its-character/

Stay tuned!

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