Last year was the first time I attempted to record my vacation with my wife while traveling throughout Turkey. It was an unforgetable experience and one I was glad to capture on video.

However, this year, I wanted to do something that was different. I wanted to produce a short documentary style film not just highlighting our travels but to show the world our love for each other.

It dawned on me that there isn’t a lot of content out there talking about genuine love because the conversation is dominated by nihilism surrounding men, women and their ability to romantically co-exist long term.

In this 30 minute film, you’ll capture exactly why I am in love with my wife, Michele.

I hope you enjoy this and please share this to anyone who doubts genuine love still exists. If you’d like more content like this, please leave a comment. God bless!

