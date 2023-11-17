You can use rhetoric for 'good' or 'evil', so why not use it for 'good'? (Video)
Clip from 'Breaking Bread with Bob Iaccino in Florida'
I explain what good rhetoric sounds like for the topic of illegal immigration.
This is a clip from the next episode of Breaking Bread, where I engage in a casual conversation with @Bob_Iaccino in his lovely home in Florida.
The full episode will be coming out on Monday, November 20th, 2023
Excellent. Thank you!