You cannot serve both God and politics: "Black churches sell their souls for floundering Democrats like Joe Biden"
My Latest New York Post Article
Article - https://nypost.com/2024/07/18/opinion/black-churches-sell-their-souls-for-floundering-democrats/
I’ve had an issue with churches and religious figures allowing the mixture of secular matters, like politics, in religious environments. Especially in the Christian church, it’s supposed to be a place to get closer to God, not a politician.
I use strong wording in this article because of how passionately I am against this behavior and the Democrats have done this for too long.
This is utterly true and 100% relevant to churches and who have supported Bush and Trump. A church should be a refuge from worldly power games and a place where there is only one Lord and one gospel for all , whatever one's politics are.
Can Christians involve themselves in politics? Sure, but the gospel is on a whole different plane and must be kept separate.
I was born in the late 1960s and raised in the United Methodist church, which even then was becoming "political," albeit not seemingly partisan. Although Republican and in disagreement with some United Methodist political stances (especially the church's support of the UN), my parents continued attending because they'd both been raised in the United Methodist church as well. I wouldn't consider attending a United Methodist service today, unless it was connected to the wedding or funeral of a relative or close friend. I've considered attending and perhaps joining a different church; if I do, I think I will tell the minister that I wasn't really raised in a Christian church and probably have a lot to learn about Christianity!