Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chrissy's avatar
Chrissy
3h

Awesome. Your voice is particularly honest in an inspiring way in a world that craves that.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
ComfyOldShoe's avatar
ComfyOldShoe
3h

Insightful and helpful, Adam.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Adam B. Coleman
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Adam B. Coleman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture