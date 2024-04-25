"You will find madness in crowds, not so much in individuals." -Salome Sibonex
Clip from Upcoming Episode of "Breaking Bread"
This is a clip from the upcoming episode of "Breaking Bread with Salome Sibonex in D.C. Metro"
Follow Salome’s work:
"Does this support the individual or does it support the collective at the EXPENSE of the individual?" Fantastic! Could not agree more.
I have been saying this since Jan 6. Crowd control is a science. Easily predictable.