AI-touting technocrats sell socialism as the solution
My Latest New York Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/11/16/opinion/ai-touting-technocrats-sell-socialism-as-the-solution/
A.I. intersecting with American employment is somethingand I have discussed privately with grave concern.
What most people don’t realize is that we are about to get hit with another technological hit when robotics reaches a highly effective point and they marry the two together.
Check out the article and let me know what you think.
If people think they are going to be greeted by Rosie of “The Jetsons” when they dine out, they’re not living in reality. Another thing many folks forget is AI is an artificial replica of the humans who program it.
One of the pleasures in dining out, in my experience, is interaction with great service people…discussing the food, choosing a wine/cocktail. Robot restaurant wouldn’t interest me.