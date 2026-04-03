Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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BeadleBlog's avatar
BeadleBlog
2d

I was stationed in Japan my last 5 years in the USN. Love Japan and the Japanese! As a military woman and American, I'm totally unlike Japanese women, but I was able to make friends with 3 elderly Japanese women. They were just as fascinated with me as I was with them. Japan is a great country and good friend to the USA!

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Alta Ifland's avatar
Alta Ifland
2d

For now, this connection is very positive. But my experience with digital technology is that what starts in a positive way will eventually attain a point of saturation, then of excess, until it becomes the opposite of its beginning. The algorithm and the profiteers will find a way to exploit this connection and in the end the worst aspects from both cultures may end up being passed from one to the other. Sorry for being so negative, i am just extrapolating my experience with this media.

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