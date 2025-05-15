Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Stratestar
14h

Exponential upvotes, Adam! Although my parents were married and my father was generally considered a good provider, as a young child I mostly saw him at the dinner table Mondays-Fridays. On Saturdays he usually did things like yardwork (which I could help with by fourth grade, but not much as a physically smaller child), and on Sundays the entire family went to church, but the times I spent 1:1 with my father stand out in my memory, sometimes because they were fun, but mostly because they were so very infrequent. While it's true that he worked hard at his paying job, he also was involved in community organizations and, according to my mother, was often absent during the early years of his children's lives.

When I was preschool age, it was not uncommon for girls to own sets of "wedding" paper dolls. My sister and I had one that came with two brides and two grooms and everyday as well as wedding clothing; when we played with them, we would first dress the grooms, then place them in the paper-doll box, saying "Go to the office." Play imitates life!

In my 30s, one of the men I worked for at my job reminded me a lot of my own father: he had two young sons, but in addition to his well-paying professional career, he also did consulting work on the side and sometimes lamented that he missed out on a lot of his children's lives. I sometimes wanted to tell him, "I had a father a lot like you. . .your children would rather spend more time with you than have a little more money!" Because we were on "office friendly" terms and I didn't want to ruin a good work relationship, I never did.

I was not close at all to my father until my early 20s.

John
16h

It’s difficult to consider time when one is young. When looking forward in life as a young man, time spreads ahead of you and seems almost endless. To the extent that most people give it any thought, it seems that the common thread is that there will always be time for everything. Of course this isn’t true but sadly most people don’t gain that important perspective until later in life. By that time it’s too late because by then the children are no longer children.

An important message to all parents Adam, perhaps especially fathers. Thank you for putting it out there. It’s a message you should keep coming back to, along with encouragement to fathers to not just be there, but find ways to be involved in your children’s lives. Well done.

