Chinese cars are cheap — but the real costs are too high
My latest New York Post article
https://nypost.com/2026/01/05/opinion/chinese-cars-are-cheap-but-the-real-costs-are-too-high/
I’ve had more opportunities lately to write for the New York Post Sunday paper, deep diving into topics. This time around, I wrote about Chinese cars, which sent me down a rabbit hole of research and interviewing experts.
I’m very proud of this article (and my mom liked it too, which is a bonus). I’ll be writing more of these in the future, thanks to the wonderful Kelly Torrance.
Let me know what you think.
Just the cars, huh?
Knowing your background in tech, glad to see you dive into this. I have a Genesis, and I think about all the info I am sending back. With every step towards convenience, we lose control. Here, initially, it might be how you drive for insurance purposes, which is frightening enough, but it can easily roll into information being gathered as to where you drive and with whom you are meeting.
Because China produces so much, we just look away from its abuses. For the longest time, I refused to get an iPhone because I knew it had a dirty supply line with accusations of slave labor. There are credible stories that they are performing human organ harvesting. That allegation alone should make the world pause before buying more things from a regime that treats people as things. Under Mao, it is believed that over 60 million people died. But no one wants to hear this. They just want cheap things. While the abduction of Maduro makes me uneasy as I am a Ron Paul fan, I am also very aware of what China is up to there and elsewhere in the world.
And the hypocrisy of gov’ts pushing EVs is galling. The vehicles are heavy and rely on dirty supply chains with the accompanying problem of battery disposal. I championed oil drilling because the environmental risks were already known. There was just a lack of tech innovation. What we have now is what I call tailpipe environmentalism, where we, again, outsource the issues. It is like demanding a septic be placed on your neighbor’s property so you don’t have to risk the smell or contamination if it leaks.