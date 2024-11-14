Democrats’ plans to shun Trump-voting family will tragically drive division
I’ve been seeing all over Twitter people giving their testimonies about disconnecting from their family members who voted for Trump and I think that’s incredibly sad and unnecessary.
Worse, a video circulating shows a Yale (of course) psychiatrist who encouraged staying away from family members who have a different political opinion.
We need to get closer to people, to understand them, not stay away from them. People you’ve known and loved your entire life shouldn’t be easily discardable.
Ignorance breeds in isolation. We should learn from each other but we can’t learn if we stay away from people who don’t think like us.
“Only two types of people will tell you to separate yourself from your friends and family because of ideological differences: cult leaders and domestic abusers.”
I thought, they were the people of JOY, PEACE AND LOVE?!?!? How can that be if you shun your family and friends that don’t believe or vote the way you do?!?!? We need to UNITE NOT DIVIDE!!!!!