I’ve been seeing all over Twitter people giving their testimonies about disconnecting from their family members who voted for Trump and I think that’s incredibly sad and unnecessary.

Worse, a video circulating shows a Yale (of course) psychiatrist who encouraged staying away from family members who have a different political opinion.

We need to get closer to people, to understand them, not stay away from them. People you’ve known and loved your entire life shouldn’t be easily discardable.

Ignorance breeds in isolation. We should learn from each other but we can’t learn if we stay away from people who don’t think like us.

I hope you enjoy the article.

