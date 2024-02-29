Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/02/28/opinion/dr-phil-exposes-the-view-and-other-media-responsible-for-lockdown-harms-to-our-kids/

"Yet the parents who pleaded for a return to normalcy and a balanced approach were smeared as 'grandma killers' motivated by selfishness instead of eyewitnesses to the mental deterioration of America’s next generation." - Adam B. Coleman

If you’d like to see the clip yourself, you can do so here:

