Dr. Phil exposes ‘The View’ and other media responsible for lockdown harms to our kids
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/02/28/opinion/dr-phil-exposes-the-view-and-other-media-responsible-for-lockdown-harms-to-our-kids/
"Yet the parents who pleaded for a return to normalcy and a balanced approach were smeared as 'grandma killers' motivated by selfishness instead of eyewitnesses to the mental deterioration of America’s next generation." - Adam B. Coleman
If you’d like to see the clip yourself, you can do so here:
God bless Phil even though he is three years late. The data was there from day one.
Going on the View with opposing viewpoints must be like entering a Witches' Coven. But the truth strikes home. Maybe next time he can bring a pail of water and see if they melt.