Here’s why Biden’s bleeding support among black and young Americans
My NY Post Article & Video Commentary
The NY Post started asking me to do brief videos to highlight the opinion articles that I write for them.
I recently wrote a NY Post piece talking about the NY Times polling results that highlighted Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in 5 of the 6 key battleground states (among 3000 registered voters surveyed).
However, what was surprising was a growth in support from Black Americans and young adults (between 18 and 29 years old). I wanted to discuss why I believe this is the case.
Here is the article: https://nypost.com/2023/11/06/opinion/heres-why-bidens-bleeding-support-among-black-and-young-americans/
What I find a little shocking is how long it took these wake-up calls to be answered. To be very clear, I am no fan of Donald Trump. I think he's a bit of a buffoon and I have always felt that way about him. In contrast, I view Joe Biden as a charlatan, a crime boss, who has spent his entire career in "public service" milking the system for personal and family benefit. Pretty much everything Biden has done as POTUS, with the lockdowns and his other horrible covid policies being excellent examples, hurt Black folks. (Although, as you note, not black folks alone.) That's an amazing accomplishment for someone who had the gall to say, "If you don't vote for me, you ain't black."
We need to make this into a bumper sticker; "I ain't black." LOL