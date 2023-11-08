The NY Post started asking me to do brief videos to highlight the opinion articles that I write for them.

I recently wrote a NY Post piece talking about the NY Times polling results that highlighted Donald Trump leading Joe Biden in 5 of the 6 key battleground states (among 3000 registered voters surveyed).

However, what was surprising was a growth in support from Black Americans and young adults (between 18 and 29 years old). I wanted to discuss why I believe this is the case.

Here is the article: https://nypost.com/2023/11/06/opinion/heres-why-bidens-bleeding-support-among-black-and-young-americans/

