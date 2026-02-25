Politics often encourages short-term memories but us with the long-term political memories know that things are different.

I was a Democrat for many years and voted for the first time for Obama. His stance on illegal immigration was the norm.

I didn’t change, Democrats did.

Watching the State of the Union, I heard a resounding pro-American message coming from Donald Trump. Nearly every applause line was about either protecting Americans or helping them in some particular way.

I’m not a novice; I recognize that the State of the Union is political theater and no matter who stands up there, they give the best possible spin on their accomplishments.

I also understand that the opposition party is mostly not going to agree that their accomplishments are such things. I’ve seen enough to understand the game.

However, it is theater that matters from a standpoint of optics and the message you’ll be sending to a much broader American public that normally isn’t tuned into the day-to-day nonsense happening in D.C.

It’s a game of vibes and bluster and no matter how superficial it seems, it still is important that they play it effectively.

When Donald Trump isolated his speech to encourage the Democrats to stand in solidarity with the message of the government meant to work for American citizens and not illegal immigrants, they refused.

Share

This is one of those “80-20” issues where overwhelmingly Americans agree that illegal immigration shouldn’t stand but because they’ve handcuffed themselves to communists within their party like AOC and Ilhan Omar, they move away from their old principles.

The Democrats of old want you to think their greatest adversary is Donald Trump but it’s actually the enemy from within. They tremble in the presence of the highly organized (and foreign funded) Democratic Socialists of America and fear being targeted and primaried.

They pretend that Trump is the boogie man but it’s actually the radical fringe that they legitimized years ago.

Every country cares about who is within its borders. Even North Korea has deported people who shouldn’t be there. Literally, everyone has immigration policies because without them, you won’t truly have a sovereign nation.

This is common sense understanding on managing a nation but the Democrats have resoundingly rejected this theory. Instead, they make ICE sound like a made up entity and deporting people who shouldn’t be here is an authoritarian measure.

First term Barack Obama would be rejected in today’s Democratic Party for his immigration policies alone. We like to forget that he, and many prominent Democrats, used to boldly say that marriage was between a man and a woman.

Now, they have men dress up as women and gaslight us on how they were “always women.” They now live in the land of absurdities for the sake of pleasuring a radical element that hates them.

Joe Biden went on national television with Dylan Mulvaney and encouraged the idea of “gender affirming care” aka child mutilation. I don’t even believe Joe Biden understands what that means, it’s just what he’s told to say.

And that's the party in a nutshell these days. It's a political party directed by tyrants and the weaklings follow along because they are simultaneously scared and in-love with their capturers.

It’s political Stockholm syndrome as they clap like seals next to the communists who would cut the head off their political careers the moment they acted slightly defiant to their leftist cause.

Share

So, I’ll reiterate: I didn’t change, the Democrats did. I didn’t become against illegal immigration in 2024 when I voted for Trump. I was already against it when I voted for Obama.

And due to my position in the media, and having the opportunity to talk to victims of illegal immigration, I’m even more stridently against it.

Illegal immigration is not a victimless crime. Many of these people are brought here under false pretenses, overworked, and have their families held hostage by foreign mafias and cartels.

It’s exploitation that Democrats claim to dislike when it’s conveniently in some other country.

There are industries where illegal immigrants are part of a wider criminal enterprise and working class Americans ultimately pay for its existence.

The Democrats showed us who they are; they’re an anti-American political party that is proud to not stand up for us. Trump won the optic game last night and the Democrats are too insulated in their own elitist bubble to see the damage they caused themselves.

This is not to say that Trump is right about everything or that the Republicans have it all figured out.

But my God, what choice have the Democrats given me when they won’t even stand up for law-abiding natural born and naturalized Americans?

Refer a friend