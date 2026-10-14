Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

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Adam B. Coleman
2d

Family secrets satisfy the desires of adults while destroying the innocence of the children.

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Donna
2d

My mind is blown. I couldn’t be more pleased that you found the missing piece of the jigsaw. You could dwell on what you missed growing up, but isn’t it glorious that you have a whole new family to spend the future with? I have a warm, fuzzy feeling about this ❤️

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