"I was a Trump hater - until I learned the truth of the media's 'very fine' lies"
My Latest New York Post article
At the DNC, they once again kept pumping the lie that Trump said that white supremacists were “good people”. Learning this falsehood was a major red-pill about the media.
Enjoy the article.
Adam, do not be concerned at the "attackers" that disagree with you. That just shows, you are hitting the target, and they want to intimidate you to keep you from hitting the bullseye. This is why a lot of us are reading your analysis!
Agree that mainstream media clearly has two standards. They attack and exaggerate any shortcomings of Trump, and will "exclude" and "leave out context" to distort his words. And agree that mainstream media is very often an arm of the DNC.