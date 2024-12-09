I Was Baptized Six Months Ago: Here Is How My Life Has Changed

Six months ago, I was baptized in a lake in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

Since then, I've had many revelations about my life, lost a couple of friends & helped others on their path to Christ.

The attacks I've faced for my faith don't compare to the tremendous love I've received.

Coming to Christ has been one of the most purposeful and meaningful events of my life. It was a lifelong journey filled with confusion, doubt over God's existence, and questions about whether it's possible to have faith.

It was a decision I made on my own because it was a relationship for which I had to volunteer. Many people around me didn't even know that I wanted to enter this spiritual relationship because I wanted to do it for the right reasons and not to please the people around me.

XX-XY Athletics is the only athletic brand that stands up for women’s sports

Visit www.xx-xyathletics.com/ADAM to shop through their top-quality athletic Women’s (XX) and Men’s (XY) clothing, ranging from t-shirts to leggings.

This baptism was significant for me because it was my public declaration of being a follower of Christ even though I accepted him as my Lord and Savior prior. Christians are encouraged to proclaim publicly their relationship with Him in the same way you announce any relationship.

During my baptism, I made several promises to God, one particular promise was to remove a vice from my life. I understood I could not keep engaging in this vice and remain a loyal follower of Christ. So far, God has helped me to withstand the temptation and I've thrived since.

The negative was that there were a couple of people that I've had to disconnect from because their entire demeanor shifted once they saw I became a Christian. They spoke to me differently, more insultingly, and not of the nature of a friend.

Share

It was a lesson that not everyone will ride with you on your spiritual travels and just existing as a Christian is translated as threatening to many. I've been particularly focused on trying to lead with love, grace, and empathy even more so than before.

I am not upset to lose these people, rather I am empathetic to their hostility towards Christianity as I sense that they were at one time hurt by one or more self-proclaimed Christians. I pray that their hearts will soften and they release their animosity to have forgiveness.

It's hard to explain but it's like I have a wider scope of explanation for the world that makes more sense to me than before. I feel I am more in tune with humanity and I'm a bit more emotionally sensitive to what others are experiencing.

I am not afraid to die but I value life even more so. I think about mortality even more than I did before and I try to express my love for my friends and family before they are gone; you never know when that day will come.

However, what's been the most powerful part since has been watching multiple people in my orbit suddenly coming to Christ or seeking out Christ and coming to me to talk more about their journey. For one of my friends on this walk, I'm the only Christian that she's close to.

Whether I'm influencing others to come to Christ or just being available to help them on their walk, it's been a massive blessing. However, I did have regrets about not talking to my son about religion when he was younger because I was agnostic.

Suddenly, my son reached out to me and told me how in a low moment, Christ helped him. He started reading the Bible and went to a local church. I don't really believe in coincidences anymore, especially when Christ is involved.

I am where I am for a reason and the people who are around me help ground me in truth while keeping me humble. I am still learning and harnessing a beautiful relationship with Christ. I am thankful for all the people who support me and genuinely care for me.

I have immense gratitude for my Theologian friend Sonja Dahlmans, who spends hours of her time talking with me about scripture and Christ's conduct.

Today, I am fasting, writing, and reading the Bible for better understanding. I am grateful to be born again.

If you're struggling with faith or feel alone in your walk towards Christ, please feel free to message me privately.

Refer a friend