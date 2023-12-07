Over the weekend, I hit my end-of-year goal of losing 75 pounds about a month early. I started my weight loss journey shortly after my appearance on Vivek’s podcast.

Now that I’ve met this goal, I’m switching my health strategy to focus on fitness and building muscle with a specific plan that a trainer friend of mine set up. I have a major project coming up and I need to be in the best shape possible by the end of January.

Thank you for reading Speaking Wrong At The Right Time. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This means that I’m no longer fasting and I need to consume as much protein as possible, increase my steps per day, and weight train five days a week. All of this I’ve started on Monday and I’ll be taking progress photos weekly to see my body composition changes along the way.

This is the first time I’m actually tracking everything I eat daily along with steps, so this will be an interesting change for me but because I’m used to being somewhat diligent about what I eat, it won’t be that difficult. Everything is about habit-building and taking baby steps toward whatever goal you set.

I can’t wait to tell everyone what’s happening next year but I have to keep it a secret for the time being.

I will let you all know that I’m going to be in a documentary which will start filming sometime next year (likely in the summertime).

Thank you all for your support along this health journey. I’ll keep you all posted!

Refer a friend

Share