Article Link: https://nypost.com/2023/12/17/opinion/what-is-behind-wus-people-of-color-christmas-party/

The NY Post reached out to me to give my perspective on the “people of color” only Christmas party that was being hosted by the mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu.

To say the least, none of this shocks me because progressive ideologues are hyper-fixated on race and believe they are unsafe unless they “create their own spaces”. They present a narrative of danger in the world unless they congregate amongst themselves.

We typically bring up the victim mentality but there is an underlying inferiority complex which is why they constantly want praises simply for existing. People who are content with themselves don’t require adulation and tend to shy away from it. However, they can’t breathe without being recognized in even the most innocuous of ways.

I hope you like the article.

Refer a friend

Share