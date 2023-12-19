"Insufferable entitlement behind Wu’s only ‘people of color’ Christmas party"
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link: https://nypost.com/2023/12/17/opinion/what-is-behind-wus-people-of-color-christmas-party/
The NY Post reached out to me to give my perspective on the “people of color” only Christmas party that was being hosted by the mayor of Boston, Michelle Wu.
To say the least, none of this shocks me because progressive ideologues are hyper-fixated on race and believe they are unsafe unless they “create their own spaces”. They present a narrative of danger in the world unless they congregate amongst themselves.
We typically bring up the victim mentality but there is an underlying inferiority complex which is why they constantly want praises simply for existing. People who are content with themselves don’t require adulation and tend to shy away from it. However, they can’t breathe without being recognized in even the most innocuous of ways.
I hope you like the article.
Your Post article was right on. Reminded me of Thomas Sowell's quote, "When people get used to preferential treatment, equal treatment seems like discrimination."
That article is 🔥