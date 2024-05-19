Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/05/17/opinion/no-surprise-facebook-nike-fell-for-dei-con-artist-who-preyed-on-racism-fears/

I had the opportunity to write about Facebook and Nike’s former DEI manager who stole millions of dollars from them through fake invoices and how DEI in Corporate America is the new romance where they are desperate for a connection, becoming their greatest vulnerability.

Give it a read when you can. Thank you for your support!

Refer a friend

Share