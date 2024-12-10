Jordan Neely’s father blames racism and ‘system’ for son’s death — but where was he?
My latest NY Post article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/12/09/opinion/jordan-neelys-father-blames-racism-and-system-for-sons-death-but-where-was-he/
When approached to write an article about Neely’s father giving a press conference after the fact, the only thing I could focus on was asking where he’s been all these years.
Where was he when Neely was in foster care after his mother was murdered?
One outlet said that he was “estranged” from his father for 22 years… estranged? You mean absent. Abandoned. Neglected.
Enjoy the article.
I've been asking the same questions about this guy from day 1, nobody cared about him until he was gone & now everyone cares? The activists know it sells so they will keep running with this but it is nice to see someone call out his family.
Now, Mr. Coleman, if only people would LISTEN to your wise words!