Last night's CNN townhall confirmed everything I suspected about Kamala Harris even when I was a Democrat:

She's an unimpressive politician promoted by the media to be adored, and she is extremely uncomfortable facing the mildest pushback or requiring her to go off-script.

Watching this town hall, it's easy to get caught up in her non-answers and absolute refusal to answer basic questions that any politician running for president would face: But I couldn't help watching her body language.

There are moments when she physically squirms as she searches for a canned response to give Anderson Cooper. She's in a friendly environment on CNN, and Anderson Cooper absolutely hates her opponent, but even his basic questions made her squirm.

To be fair, politicians can't always give you a 100% solid answer to questions from an audience. One man asked how much money she'd use to deal with migrants and really she can't give him a number because there are too many factors.

However, he had other questions to his central concern which was the migrant situation and how she was going to handle the ones who were here already, not the ones who could potentially come in: She couldn't provide him a basic answer to this foreseeable question.

Kamala Harris has physical "tells" as to how she's feeling and her comfortability. The reason she gives word salad answers is not because she's dumb but because she's either nervous or ill-prepared (or both). She even slouches standing up which is a sign of lacking confidence.

The reason this matters is because of the hypothetical call in the middle of the night that a President might receive. You're required to give a certain answer as to how to handle a critical situation that's happening domestically or internationally.

These are moments that can make or break a leader's legacy and the trajectory of the country. If she can't stand the pressure of a simple & predictable reply to her answer from a friendly journalist like Cooper, do you trust her to not break apart when lives are on the line?

What we forget about Kamala Harris is that she has gone most of her political career untested. In California, when she became a U.S. Senator, she ran unopposed. She didn't have to battle any Republicans for her seat in California.

She made it into the Vice President seat not based on merit or an election process: She was picked. And now, she's the Democratic Party's nominee not because she out-primaried someone: She was once again selected.

I have a little bit of empathy for Kamala only because she was set up to fail. The typical presidential campaign process is usually over a year in length. The Democrats panicked, shoved Biden aside and their desperation convinced themselves that she would be enough.

Every Democrat from four years ago saw how terrible of a presidential candidate she was. Tulsi Gabbard destroyed her in one debate and the woman vanished, never receiving a single delegate. What we have is a woman who has been coddled and given things and now she's told to fight.

She's not a brawler, a fighter for something she desperately wants or believes in. She's a schmoozing opportunist who likes the title but not the work involved. She's not used to getting dirty and having heaps of pressure to succeed in such a public way.

She likes the idea of being the president, the adulation of being the leader of the free world and being respected worldwide. However, she's not about going through the difficult journey to get there. You can see in a matter of months, the joy has been beaten out of her.

It's a lot of weight to be burdened with as the last great hope to beat the “Orange man” especially when you know, deep down inside, you're not qualified for the job.

You can only fake it until you make it for so long: The more she talks, the more she fails her job interview.

