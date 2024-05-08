Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/05/07/opinion/kathy-hochuls-black-kids-and-computers-comment-exposes-dems-ignorance/

Yesterday was like my Super Bowl where I get to mock condescending elitist Democrats who think so low about black people. I even made Elon Musk laugh with my viral tweet!

Shortly after watching the video of Kathy Hochul say that black kids in the Bronx don’t know the word “computer”, I pitched to the NY Post an idea for an article and they immediately said, “Go for it!”

I hope you like it!

