"Kathy Hochul’s dim slur on black kids and computers exposes Dems’ condescending ignorance"
My Latest NY Post article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/05/07/opinion/kathy-hochuls-black-kids-and-computers-comment-exposes-dems-ignorance/
Yesterday was like my Super Bowl where I get to mock condescending elitist Democrats who think so low about black people. I even made Elon Musk laugh with my viral tweet!
Shortly after watching the video of Kathy Hochul say that black kids in the Bronx don’t know the word “computer”, I pitched to the NY Post an idea for an article and they immediately said, “Go for it!”
I hope you like it!
The casual racism of Democrats is so widespread.
Democrats treat black people as helpless pets, rather than human beings.
Keep doing what you're doing Adam.