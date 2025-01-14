Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/01/13/opinion/la-wildfires-show-karen-bass-is-a-joke-of-a-mayor-and-its-racist-not-to-say-so/

There are obvious reasons why Karen Bass, and Gavin Newsom, are experiencing a ton of criticisms from Californians but there is a segment of Americans who want to shield Karen Bass from accountability by claiming the vitriol towards her stems from racial hatred.

They cannot see beyond their ideology and pretend that people in similar government positions would not face scrutiny of their every action.

I appreciate the New York Post for giving me another opportunity to call out this rhetoric.

