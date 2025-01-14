LA wildfires show Karen Bass is a ‘joke’ of a mayor — and it’s racist NOT to say so
My Latest NY Post article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/01/13/opinion/la-wildfires-show-karen-bass-is-a-joke-of-a-mayor-and-its-racist-not-to-say-so/
There are obvious reasons why Karen Bass, and Gavin Newsom, are experiencing a ton of criticisms from Californians but there is a segment of Americans who want to shield Karen Bass from accountability by claiming the vitriol towards her stems from racial hatred.
They cannot see beyond their ideology and pretend that people in similar government positions would not face scrutiny of their every action.
I appreciate the New York Post for giving me another opportunity to call out this rhetoric.
Read this in the paper this morning. So glad you put it here to share!
That is a very thorough comment, Mr. Coleman. Some commented that Ms. Bass was an alleged disciple of the late Cuban leader, Fidel Castro.