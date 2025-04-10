'Modern Democrats reaveal their true intentions align with those of the Confederacy'
My latest NY Post article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/04/09/opinion/modern-democrats-reveal-their-true-intentions-align-with-those-of-the-confederacy/
I’m thankful that The New York Post allowed for me to use Jasmine Crockett’s latest tirade featuring her (once again) using pro-slavery logic to justify keeping illegal immigration rampant.
This article is in the same vein of my substack article and video a few weeks ago. If you have a chance, check out the article as well and the YouTube video breakdown: