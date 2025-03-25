Democrats Defend Illegal Immigration With Slavery Logic

For a video breakdown of this article, you can watch this YouTube video.

Illegal immigration involves human suffering. It’s black market exploitation and, in some cases, actual slavery.

Defending illegal immigration also defends the trafficking of sex slaves, including children. It defends extortion accompanied by death threats if victims refuse to pay.

When I first started following politics, the Democratic Party appeared to understand the importance of securing America’s borders.

It wasn’t just about protecting economic opportunities for our country’s citizens but also shielding the victimized from the dangers of crossing into America illegally.

However, since Trump descended the escalator with a hard stance against illegal immigration, Democrats have abandoned their public positions on preventing imported human suffering, seemingly just to oppose their greatest arch-nemesis.

Now, the political left’s stance on illegal immigration is to maintain the status quo so that someone can clean their toilets and cut their lawns cheaply.

Quite literally, Democratic politicians are using slaveholder logic to perpetuate the existence of cheap labor because they can’t envision a world where industries like agriculture are sustained without an exploited, illegal workforce that must live in the shadows of our society.

The debate, over a century and a half old, about who will pick our cotton if we emancipate the Negro slave has been resurrected and remixed into “Who will tend to our crops?”

Blind hatred for Trump prevents them from seeing how they’re defending human suffering on a massive scale. With every rationalization to resist strengthening our borders, more tragedy befalls the migrants they claim to care about.

There is an unwillingness to acknowledge the ugliness of open borders because doing so would force them to realize how they’ve tacitly supported cartel extortion, the sexual violation of women and children, and murder.

In a 2021 NBC News report, David Sanabria, a Honduran national, and his daughter Ximena hoped to get help from Mexican coyotes to enter the United States when they were kidnapped by cartel members and held for ransom.

David watched as other America-bound hopefuls had limbs chopped off or were killed by cartel sociopaths if their family members didn’t pay the ransom. He even described being forced to eat the bodies of murdered people to conceal evidence of their deaths.

David’s brother, Denis Sanabria, thought his brother and niece were going to be murdered despite only raising half the demanded money. Their story of financial extortion is not rare; it’s industrialized.

In history class, we learned about slave ships filled with Africans coming to the Americas like cargo, with countless slaves dying before reaching landfall.

While we may not be carrying people in ships across the Atlantic today, Mexican cartels are stuffing men, women, and children into cars and the backs of container trucks, with little care for how many survive the journey.

What we saw during the Biden administration was unprecedented: entire communities were turned upside down as these same cartel organizations and foreign gangs had free rein to terrorize the imported underclass with impunity.

At the peak of mass migration, places like Roosevelt Avenue in Queens, New York, were transformed into a third-world open criminal market, featuring an abundance of migrant prostitutes selling their bodies for economic survival—likely under duress, forced into sex slavery by gangs like Tren de Aragua.

So, when I see celebrities like Billy Baldwin attempt to manipulate the conversation about protecting our border and ending human suffering by focusing solely on preserving cheap manual labor, I can’t help but view them as modern-day pro-slavery activists.

James D.B. De Bow, editor of the influential Southern economic journal De Bow’s Review, wrote in an 1850 article, “Take away the labor of the slave, and the great staples of the South—cotton, rice, sugar, and tobacco—cease to be produced in quantities sufficient to supply the world… The ruin of the South is the ruin of the North.”

The modern Democratic Party and many of its base supporters echo De Bow’s irreverence for moral consistency and the abolition of human suffering, purely to maintain industrial comforts.

Let’s say you still disagree on mass deportations and strengthening the border. Then answer these questions for me:

How much slavery is acceptable to ensure your oranges are affordable?

What’s the suitable number of children to be kidnapped before you’d change your mind about having cheap landscapers?

What’s the ratio of migrant dreamers to sex slaves that you’d prefer?

How many relatives should discover loved ones were murdered because they were too poor to pay a cartel ransom before it becomes problematic to you?

Getting cheap nannies and lawn care comes alongside a system that perpetuates an endless stream of human suffering.

So, is it still worth it to you?

