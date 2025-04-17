My appearance starts around the 20 minute mark. I met Sara once in Florida during DeSantis’ innauguration, and she was gracious enough to invite me to discuss my book on her show. She’s been very supportive of my career overall, which I truly appreciate.

It was cool being inside Mercury studios and see all the sets behind the scenes.

Side Note: I met Alex Stein. He happened to come into my dressing room and we talked about old rap songs.

After Sara’s show, I filmed with Dave Landau for his show “Normal World” and that was a lot of fun. Episode comes out later tonight and I’ll post a link tomorrow.

Share

If you’d like to purchase a copy, you can go to www.thechildrenweleftbehind.com or buy it directly from Wrong Speak Publishing at www.wrongspeak.net/shop

Refer a friend