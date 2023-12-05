My Latest NY Post Article: 94-year-old Veteran Evicted From Housing To Convert to Migrant Housing (Video Included)
It's the result of the new migrant economy
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2023/12/03/opinion/94-year-old-vet-just-one-of-the-victims-of-nycs-new-migrant-economy/
I had the opportunity to write about 94-year-old Frank Tammaro being evicted from his assisted living facility, amongst 50+ others, to convert it into housing for migrants in New York City.
It’s all because the government is subsidizing a new migrant economy and you’re paying for it. This is happening all over the country and it will only get worse.
When NY was run by #EmperorCuomo, and NYC was run by #BenitodeBlasio, I should have suspected their replacements might be even worse. Little did I know how deeply they would both plumb into WTAF-Land! Roger Garrison presciently stated, "Sooner or later every president makes you nostalgic for his predecessor." His observation apparently applies to multiple levels of government.
This "boarder crisis" has been headline news on certain stations for over 2 years. It continues to get worse, with government officials now suggesting we let these illegals join our armed forces as a road to citizenship. WTF?! We the people will continue to sleep until this issue lands at our doorstep. We'll read about the issues, lament about it, but what will we really do? We'll lock our door, and go to bed so we can get up and go grind away at our 9-5. No time to protest, no time to vote intelligently. And those with TDS will vote for Biden or more than likely Newsome in 2024 and nothing will change other than possible tax increases, crime, housing displacement and poverty. Sounds so exciting. This story also shed a small amount of light on the way our country treats those who helped defend our freedoms. Make sure the illegals have 3 hots and a cot but kick that veteran to the curb. He'll be all right. Be sure to thank them for their service right after you put them in the streets.