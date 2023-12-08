Article Link - https://nypost.com/2023/12/06/opinion/sports-journalism-utterly-sucks-deadspin-blackface-debacle-proves-it/

I’ve been dying for an opportunity to complain about the state of sports and sports journalism. I can’t stomach ESPN anymore as it’s filled with people who have terrible personalities and think they’re better than their audience.

They spend hours upon hours talking about off-the-field stuff just so they can make some statement about the state of our society. Where did all the jovial, happy, and fun people go? Where did the edgy commentators go?

After I wrote this article, I was talking to Sage Steele, legendary ESPN anchor, and I was telling her how the old days of people like Stuart Scott and herself, who had personality, are largely gone.

Sportscenter anchors were the cool kids in the sports game and even the athletes would talk about their highlights being shown on Sportscenter. Now, no one cares.

There is no more personality and barely any care for an audience that just wants to talk about the game. They don’t want to talk about allegations of domestic violence by some random football player or another social cause…they just want sports!

Sports are supposed to be a distraction but at the same time a uniter. When you go to a game, you only care that the person sitting next to you is rooting for the same team as you. You don’t care what their politics are, their stance on whatever policy, or how much money they have.

I think this story about them going after a 9-year-old child is the epitome of what is wrong with sports journalism: it’s not journalism, it’s activism.

