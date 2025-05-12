My One-on-One Interview with Stelios from The Lotus Eaters
We discuss my book, fatherhood and family structure
Full Episode: https://lotuseaters.com/the-breakdown-of-the-family-or-interview-with-adam-coleman-10-05-25
After appearing on the Lotus Eaters Podcast, Stelios sat down with me for a long-form one-on-one conversation about all things family.
Speaking Wrong At The Right Time is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Prior to coming onto the show, Stelios had been building report with each other and after meeting him in person, I’m even more impressed with him.
He’s a great guy and a really good interviewer. Well-prepared and asks good questions. Enjoy!