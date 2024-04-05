Article Link - https://www.newsweek.com/progressives-side-criminals-over-their-victims-its-got-stop-opinion-1887156

This past week has been a struggle being able to write due to being sick and I was finally able to think clearly without the wretched “brain fog”.

Newsweek asked me to write an article to use for their debate series calling for a return to stronger policing and law enforcement in New York City.

It’s objectively getting worse and I give examples about how their excess empathy is creating a worse environment to live in for law-abiding citizens.

Enjoy the article!

Refer a friend

Share