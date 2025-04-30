"Saquon Barkley’s Trump meet-up riled the racist left — and he won’t accept their shame"
My Latest NY Post Article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/04/29/opinion/why-saquon-barkleys-trump-meet-up-riled-the-racist-left/
I was once again allowed to write a piece for the NY Post about the overreaction to Saquon Barkley playing golf with the President.
Enjoy!
"To the left, it’s very clear there are only two types of acceptable black men: those who remain silent and do as they’re told, and those who loudly and effeminately defend a downtrodden ideology that infantilizes us."
Really well written.
There is another dimension here, which is that even if you vehemently disagree with or even dislike someone, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be willing to exchange ideas or disagreements with civility. How otherwise will Trump meet with Putin, or Schumer with Rand Paul? Implicit in this toxicity is a one-party totalitarianism that believes only their uni-party has the right to rule. That is the opposite of democratic, and the antithesis of our nation's history. Hopefully more Americans -- black and white -- will see this toxic race hate for what it is, and walk away.
Overreaction is right. And probably coming from overbearing angry race-hustlers who somehow believe those of us who were born Black have “Democrat” stamped on our birth certificates.😏