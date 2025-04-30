Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

Speaking Wrong At The Right Time

John Klar
9h

"To the left, it’s very clear there are only two types of acceptable black men: those who remain silent and do as they’re told, and those who loudly and effeminately defend a downtrodden ideology that infantilizes us."

Really well written.

There is another dimension here, which is that even if you vehemently disagree with or even dislike someone, that doesn't mean you shouldn't be willing to exchange ideas or disagreements with civility. How otherwise will Trump meet with Putin, or Schumer with Rand Paul? Implicit in this toxicity is a one-party totalitarianism that believes only their uni-party has the right to rule. That is the opposite of democratic, and the antithesis of our nation's history. Hopefully more Americans -- black and white -- will see this toxic race hate for what it is, and walk away.

T Lady
9h

Overreaction is right. And probably coming from overbearing angry race-hustlers who somehow believe those of us who were born Black have “Democrat” stamped on our birth certificates.😏

