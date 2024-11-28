Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/11/27/opinion/on-thanksgiving-forgive-those-who-dumped-you-for-your-political-views/

The NY Post allowed me to help lower the temperature and encourage people to exercise forgiveness.

Forgiveness is not for the person who harmed you, it’s a gift you give yourself. Letting go of that hatred, anger, and resentment will free you.

Enjoy your Thanksgiving and enjoy the read.

