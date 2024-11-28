Thanksgiving is a great time to forgive those who dumped you for your political views
My Latest NY Post article
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2024/11/27/opinion/on-thanksgiving-forgive-those-who-dumped-you-for-your-political-views/
The NY Post allowed me to help lower the temperature and encourage people to exercise forgiveness.
Forgiveness is not for the person who harmed you, it’s a gift you give yourself. Letting go of that hatred, anger, and resentment will free you.
Enjoy your Thanksgiving and enjoy the read.
Adam - I get to make the first comment. Cool. Great column. You hit the perfect tone on this day of Thanksgiving. Bravo to you for suggesting that we all take the correct Christian stand and look towards reconciliation through forgiveness rather than continued rancor with family and friends. That’s a course of action that is neither easy to suggest nor to go through with. If everyone followed that guidance the nation and the world would be a better place.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours.
