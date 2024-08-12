Academics who know nothing about the world of Breakdancing, are trying to defend what they truly don't understand.

I've followed Breaking internationally for over a decade: Raygun's performance was terrible & would have been bad in a local competition, not just the Olympics.

Keep in mind that she received zero points during her Olympic performance. People who don't watch Breaking can instinctively tell that it does not look visually appealing and that something appeared off. Let me explain why that's the case.

The top Break dancers, male or female, must move fast, or else it all falls apart. They have to generate momentum, with lots of strength involved, to move their bodies quickly through the air and on the ground. Raygun's first issue was that she was not fast enough to compete.

I'm not the most athletic person in the world and she might be faster than me but the contrast of her going up against someone who is half her age, with a clearly higher skill level, is so obvious and daunting that you can't overlook it.

Raygun is 36-years-old, where most top female Break Dancers are around 10 or so years younger than her. There are great late 30's male dancers but they've been dancing for 10-15 years and are in great shape: Raygun is not this type of athlete (if one at all).

The next issue was that she was attempting to be creative or unorthodox but in breaking that only works if you have tremendous skill attached to it. The silly bunny hop move could actually work if she turned it into an incredible acrobatic move right afterward.

She isn't skilled enough to pull something like that off. Style is important in Breaking and that's how you're remembered. The top dancers can all do the same moves but it's how they approach those moves, how they shape their bodies and twist their legs that are memorable.

There are extremely athletic dancers who are forgettable because they're just like all the other athletic dancers. Raygun over-emphasized attempting to be creative but she's way too mismatched in skill for it to be impressive or appreciated: Instead, it looks juvenile.

She can't PhD her way into being supremely athletic. Internationally, Breaking is highly competitive, athletic, creative, and far more skilled than what you might be familiar with from the 1980s. It's a mixture of gymnastics and artistic expression through dance.

Raygun would have lost in most local dancing competitions. Being honest, there is a large gap in skill with B-Girls and it's hit-and-miss in talent level. So, it's possible she could beat someone due to luck. But it's obvious that she shouldn't be among the best in the world.

Academics and select leftists will try to defend her because she's a symbol of their bubble world. They value the attempt and not the ability. She essentially embarrassed herself by believing she deserved to step foot on the same dancefloor as these supremely talented women.

People are mocking her because of her audacity to believe that she deserves to be considered one of the best female dancers in the world. Her performance was astoundingly bad and everyone saw how she shouldn't be there. And she shouldn't be given a participation trophy either.

