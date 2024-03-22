'The American government’s aims in cracking down on ByteDance are unlikely to be purely altruistic'
My Latest Telegraph Article
The UK outlet, The Telegraph, published my article about how taking over TikTok is not about protecting Americans from big bad China but instead about controlling one of the greatest data collection apparatuses in history and allowing intelligence agencies another avenue to censor Americans as they did with Twitter.
FYI: I don’t make the headlines. I’m not necessarily asserting whether TikTok should or shouldn’t be banned but instead challenging the idea of it being about patriotism.
Adam - incredibly insightful column in a long line of insightful writing you've been doing. But this one is extra superb. You've pulled back the curtain on the Wizard of Oz and I believe you are exactly correct about what this is all about. Watch out, however, because writing like this will get you put on a list. Perhaps when we board the buses to the "re-education camps" we can sit next to each other. :-) Well done.
There is a great deal of vague language in that bill which could extend far beyond this one app, too.
What a world we live in, where bipartisanship is rightfully regarded with suspicion.