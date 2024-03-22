Article Link - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/comment/2024/03/21/tiktok-ban-ccp-senate-hearing-social-media/

The UK outlet, The Telegraph, published my article about how taking over TikTok is not about protecting Americans from big bad China but instead about controlling one of the greatest data collection apparatuses in history and allowing intelligence agencies another avenue to censor Americans as they did with Twitter.

FYI: I don’t make the headlines. I’m not necessarily asserting whether TikTok should or shouldn’t be banned but instead challenging the idea of it being about patriotism.

