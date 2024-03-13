'The Democratic party has been hijacked by affluent liberals pushing luxury beliefs onto the masses'
My first published article for the UK outlet, The Telegraph
Article Link - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/comment/2024/03/13/joe-biden-donald-trump-black-voters-november-election/
I’ve been trying to expand my writing opportunities outside of the United States and while appearing on UK television has happened a while ago, I wasn’t able to break through with my writing.
Thanks to a friend’s referral, The Telegraph contacted me for an opportunity to write about the Democratic Party and what I believe their downfall has become. I think it’s one of the better articles I’ve written in quite some time and I’m very proud of it.
If you have a chance, please give it a read!
Well done!
Adam - the best column you have written. Just superb. So deeply thoughtful yet accessible. You write to communicate, not like some silly writers do to impress themselves with their vocabulary. Its so effective. And I don't mean you dumb things down, but the goal is conveying a message or information, not impressing people. So its accessible to everyone. Its the best writing. And yet you convey some fairly complex thoughts and feelings so well. I really loved it. You articulated the case for people to take a step back and consider a path other than their historical ties to the democrats in such an inviting and clear manner it was really remarkable. I too am glad that I found you. I passed this column on to a demanding email chat group that I am part of because I think my good friends will really like your writing, your perspective and the humanity with which you write. I hope your message makes it out to Black Americans and they consider taking a risk on the GOP and Trump. You make an excellent case.