Article Link - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/comment/2024/03/13/joe-biden-donald-trump-black-voters-november-election/

Share

I’ve been trying to expand my writing opportunities outside of the United States and while appearing on UK television has happened a while ago, I wasn’t able to break through with my writing.

Thanks to a friend’s referral, The Telegraph contacted me for an opportunity to write about the Democratic Party and what I believe their downfall has become. I think it’s one of the better articles I’ve written in quite some time and I’m very proud of it.

If you have a chance, please give it a read!

Refer a friend