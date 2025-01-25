I can't think of any other logical reason why the Biden administration and other mainstream Democrats want illegal immigration other than wanting a permanent underclass that they can underpay, mistreat and exploit with no repercussions.

The Democrats have catered to the elites and keeping these people only benefits the top of the economic pyramid.

They want foreign nationals teased about having an "American Dream" who will never achieve it because it would hurt their donors bottom line.

I believe the "pathway to citizenship" discussion was meant to be the next wedge issue that will never be resolved, but every politician could run on pretending that they care about their manufactured underclass.

Which goes back to what I've been saying for years now and what pushed me away from the Democratic party: The Democrats are engaging in class-warfare as they find a way to make money off of the "never citizens" while simultaneously distracting the American citizen with a new opposition.

The remix narrative is that those poor, unfortunate illegal immigrants are taking American jobs instead of corporate interests and conniving corporatists PREFER hiring cheap labor that they can abuse to increase the profits for themselves and their shareholders.

The illegal immigrants are fed a lie which convinces them to risk their lives to come here and we're given a new enemy and the economic elite have their scapegoat. It's rather genius. You're now more angry at the poor man who's chasing a lie than the people who created the fable for them to believe in.

With the increased profits, some of it ends up in the pockets of the political establishment. Your job wasn't shipped overseas by accident. I'm always careful about saying that something was done purposefully because it ignores the possibility of it being done out of sheer incompetence.

However, for Trump to have such a massive impact in a matter of days has convinced me that Biden could have done the same but chose not to. On Day One, I.C.E. knew exactly where to go, which means they were put on a leash. Why would we stop

immigration enforcement from picking up dangerous foreign nationals on our soil?

Why is the mayor of Newark angry that I.C.E. raided a small business in his city? Easy: Because the city benefits from an illegal workforce. Everyone is on the take. The more businesses, the more tax revenue and the bigger the budget the city gets. Everyone looks the other way and now that people see the game at hand, the players in it don’t like that someone is messing with their money.

I voted for Trump, but I'm always skeptical about if any politician will do what they say. They usually do some of it and people get too distracted by winning political points fighting against the opposition party to fix things that require desperate attention.

But I did not expect this tenacity right away. I did not expect Trump to take it as seriously as it is. Illegal immigration is terrible for everyone involved, including the illegals who are here.

No one should have to live in the shadows of a society, wondering if tomorrow will be the day they are taken away. No one should be used up and thrown away when they get injured on the job and forced to work into perpetuity because they have no retirement. Having people live in the shadows of our society helps no one in the long run.

On the flip side, illegal immigration eats at the wages of American citizens and usurps a legal process to bring people into this country that are a net-positive. Open Borders closes economic opportunities. Some of today's low skill labor jobs that pay minimum wage decades ago were considered decent paying working-class jobs that could help support an American family.

You can tell how desperate they are to keep the status quo because they want you to forget the past and believe that getting rid of their underclass would mean that no American citizen would want to do their "undesirable" jobs.

Americans have been gaslit by the political establishment, economic elite, and top Democrats. I'm far from being a Trump sycophant as I don't trust really any politician to keep their word.

But Trump has already proved his point in a matter of days: They wanted the destruction of our country and he's here to prevent it.

