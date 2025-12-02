The internet is toxic to men and women looking for love
Article Link - https://nypost.com/2025/12/02/opinion/the-internet-is-toxic-to-men-and-women-looking-for-love/
I was texting my editor about ideas for another article and was telling her how the internet is filled with “men/women are bad” content but not enough instructions on how to find a healthy relationship.
Basically, the most prominent accounts telling them to either check out of dating or to out-sociopath the opposite sex and have no conscience with taking whatever you want from them until you discard them.
I do believe there're benefits to meeting someone in your circle, but I don't discount the pros of using the internet to look for a committed partner. The key word here is "committed," rather than "hooking up." I consider it a variation on an arranged marriage, but the two people involved are doing their own arranging. But I agree that for most of us, finding someone known in your social circle is the best way to date. I also think it's overblown how many men and women bash the other sex as a group. The Andrew Tates of the world, I believe, are the minority.
Great post! "Go outside" yes! Leave the house. It's good to remind people. I think a lot of these "influencers" are looking for clicks so they say these inflammatory things about the opposite sex. Obviously Andrew Tate is the most extreme example of this. The energy you put out is the energy you get back. You and Michele look very happy. Rock on Adam!