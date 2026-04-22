The Iran trap Donald Trump must avoid
My first article for Sky News Australia
This is my first article written for Sky News Australia. I normally don’t write about foreign affairs but I thought I’d give it a shot with an analysis of the Iran War.
https://www.skynews.com.au/insights-and-analysis/the-iran-trap-donald-trump-must-avoid-at-all-costs-as-his-pincer-operation-against-the-worlds-axis-of-evil-reaches-a-critical-moment/news-story/3da1bb1ad358bf51dfbff129d057c1b3
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Excellent article. You nailed all the points I believe will lead to a good outcome. Experts have their place as advisors, not as the final say. I would even argue that being an "expert" in an area makes one more biased than the layperson, and I look forward to more of your opinions on foreign policy.
My apologies for not having engaged with you content in awhile, Adam. This is a good article that concisely and plainly explains how President Trump can win-or lose-the war in Iran. Let’s make something clear here, the Islamic Republic is extremely dangerous. They are a pariah state in the Middle East. They are enriching uranium to try and someday build a nuclear bomb. They’ve got a ballistic missile program. Iran are the number one funders of terrorism on Earth. They have a brutal gender apartheid. They slaughtered thousands of their own people just for peacefully protesting and that’s just for starters! The United States and Israel had to act now when they were at their weakest to weaken them even further and diminish their capacity to threaten Israel, the Gulf States, the Kurds, the West, and the United States itself.
So far, we are in the driver’s seat and are winning. President Trump was luckily able to indefinitely extend the ceasefire between the two sides. He’s got to stick to his guns, stay the course and ignore the corrupt, lying and partisan media. However, he can lose both the war and public support if he makes the same mistake that George W. Bush made after 9/11. Americans are understandably overwhelmingly against forever wars, America acting as global policemen and nation-building. If he and Bibi do a full-on invasion of Iran, occupy it for 20 years and try to force political and cultural change on Iran, the war will become a quagmire, thousands of American and Israeli troops will die and Trump will lose public support and the war. Instead of Iran being free, what we will instead get is a bloody civil war that will destabilize the whole region like in Iraq. Meanwhile, Trump’s presidency will be torpedoed and his legacy in tatters.
President Trump has performed brilliantly in the White House for the most part. Especially when it comes to foreign policy. The 47th President has negotiated eight peace treaties, captured Nicolas Maduro and his wife, revived and modernized the Monroe Doctrine, got the NATO membership to agree to raise defense spending, isolated Russia, got Panama to leave the Belt Road Initiative, blocked the sale of the strategically important Chagos Islands, and is negotiating for Greenland as we speak. If he mismanages the war with Iran, the consequences will be severe.