The mainstream media's overt partisan behavior & narrative creation for left-wing causes have provided a platform for child abusers.

Their willingness to ignore signs of coached children breeds the mass attention Munchausen mothers crave: Ideology is overshadowing innocence.

This clip was aired in Feb 2023 by KTVB of Boise, Idaho. They sat down with Georgie, who is now a high school freshman, and his mother Carey to discuss their experience as a "transgender child" (You can watch the full segment here). However, throughout the broadcast, there were signs, to me, that something was off.

If you want to know how someone really feels, stop listening to their words and look at their eyes and facial responses. Throughout the entire interview, Georgie looks unhappy, distressed, and incredibly nervous. Georgie doesn't look to show confidence in the statements he's making.

However, Georgie let something slip that is inconsistent with the entire activity. When asked, "When you first heard the term transgender, what did you think?" Georgie replied, "I was never uncomfortable identifying as a boy."

He slightly stutters like he realizes he made a mistake then follows up with a contradicting statement, "When I heard it, I knew I would be much more comfortable." These statements together make no sense. If you were never uncomfortable, why would a new term make you comfortable?

If you were to look at Georgie's eyes while making statements, Georgie is often prolonged looking to the sides, which is normal behavior when searching for answers to difficult questions. Cutting off eye contact helps to improve brain focus to come up with an answer.

However, in my opinion, it's unusual for such an activity when questions are based on how you feel in the moment. If someone asks how you feel and then you look to the side for 2 seconds and say "fine", intuitively you know they're not telling the truth; they're not fine.

Georgie's visual responses signify that he's searching for the right answers instead of giving his genuine feelings. Even more likely, he's searching for the right answers with his mother, the natural authority figure, watching his every move and examining every statement given.

Every time Georgie speaks, he shows signs of extreme nervousness. Now, to be fair, Georgie is a child and not a public figure: Being nervous on television is normal. However, his constant leg shaking and heavy breathing after speaking bring more questions about authenticity.

This might sound superficial but I think this really matters in the narrative about if Georgie truly feels like a teenage girl: Style. Georgie dresses exactly like his mother, which is very unusual. Teenage girls, even if they have bad style, don't dress like 50-year-old women.

It's very clear that his mother lacks style and it appears that she's curated his fashion sense. As I said, this might sound superficial, but it's incredibly odd for a parent and child to dress the same. If anything, some parents try to dress like their kids, not vice versa.

Throughout the interview, when Carey is speaking, Georgie either looks down or looks to the side with the same blank stare and scrunches his hand up to scratch the arm of his chair: These are signs of extreme discomfort.

Another red flag coming from Carey is that her other child (who is 18 y/o) is "Queer". According to Gallup polling, 7.1% of American adults are LGBT, so what are the odds that two of her children fall into this category naturally?

Lastly, this child uses every possible buzzword and cliche to make their final point. In the final question, Georgie's eyes are all over the place, searching out which canned statement he should implement. All while constantly fidgeting with a strap that goes around his body

If we weren't talking about transgenderism, we wouldn't be nearly as blind to the warning signs of a child who is possibly in distress. Munchausen by proxy is a real disorder and is classified as child abuse when inflicted on children.

These mothers use any given issue to gain attention from others and as an unhealthy way to bond with their children, likely because when they were children, they experienced insecure attachment with their parental figures.

You don't have to be a psychiatrist to tell that something is wrong with this entire interview. The interviewer can clearly see at the very least that this child is wildly nervous, yet he proceeds because the narrative is more important than the child's well-being.

I've watched a video where the mother is literally mouthing the words that their child is saying like it was a script, yet they still aired it.

The media is complicit in the proliferation of this new trend of sacrificing children for notoriety: Lights, Camera, Munchausen.

